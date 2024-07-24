Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that it has awarded a purchase order worth AED1.1 billion ($299 million) for the purchase of 636 buses of various sizes, that comply with the European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6).

This initiative is aimed at enhancing the well-being of the people, boost Dubai's global competitiveness as a hub for international events and achieve the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 targets, said a statement from RTA.

These buses comply with the European specifications for low carbon emissions (Euro 6). Among them, there will be 40 electric buses, marking the largest and first of their kind in the UAE. Bus deliveries will take place in 2024 and 2025.

The aim is to establish a sustainable and resilient public transport system that facilitates the movement of residents and visitors, it stated.

"The procurement of these new buses is part of a master plan to elevate the public transport system in Dubai to bring it in line with the top international standards. Our goal is to offer best-in-class services to public transport users and accommodate the sustained growth of public bus ridership," remarked Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General and RTA Board Chairman.

The deal illustrates RTA’s determination to make public transport the preferred mobility mode for residents to increase the share of public transport journeys to 25% by 2030, he stated.

"Achieving such a target requires the provision of high-quality public transport means characterised by wide geographical coverage and integrated multi-modal transit systems," he added.

According to him, the technical specifications of the new buses support the UAE's goal of to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, as well as Dubai's Economic Agenda D33 aimed to position Dubai as one of the world's largest urban economies.

"The buses are compatible with RTA's Public Transport Zero Emissions in Dubai 2050 Strategy to convert all buses, taxis, and limousines to zero-emission vehicles, targeting 100% conversion of public transport buses to electric and hydrogen-powered buses by 2050," noted Al Tayer.

"The contract includes the purchase of 40 electric buses from Zhongtong, featuring Gulf specifications tested and proven in the region, and 450 city service buses, including 400 MAN buses and 50 Zhongtong buses, all with high safety, comfort, and quality standards," Al Tayer added.

"Most of the buses will be equipped with the Driver Behaviour Monitoring System (Raqeeb), to monitor and improve driver conduct using innovative technologies that enhance bus safety standards. They will also feature an Automated Passenger Counting (APC) system to record actual passenger numbers and match them against the automated fare collections to curb fare evasion," he explained.

"They also have an electronic Driver Identity Authentication system linked to the operating system. Buses have comfortable seating, high safety standards, adjustable seat belts in family areas, and a sleek design reflecting Dubai's modernity," he added.

Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of the Public Transport Agency, said these buses have low floors for easy access of people of determination, bike racks, special seating for kids, Wi-Fi service, mobile phone charging points and intelligent systems to provide the best services to public transport users.

"RTA is a pioneer across the GCC in developing a special fuel consumption testing system (UAE Fuel Consumption Protocol) to compare fuel consumption among different bus types," noted Bahrozyan.

"The supplier qualification criteria included the ability to manufacture, supply, and maintain buses to global standards to enhance financial and environmental sustainability principles and ensure operational efficiency," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).