HAIL — In an initiative to involve local residents in city planning, the Hail Region Municipality has invited citizens and residents to participate actively via social media.



The Hail Municipality has invited citizens to provide feedback on urban planning through social media platforms, focusing on services that suit their needs based on the streets slated for development.



The municipality highlighted the importance of community contributions to the sustainable development of the city.



It has called on the public to share their ideas and visions for services that cater to their needs, particularly focusing on enhancements in streets and neighborhoods designated for development.



Officials emphasized the critical role of public participation in shaping the city's future.



The municipality aims to elevate the quality of life in Hail by considering public feedback on various amenities such as religious, educational, and health services, parks, playgrounds for children and adults, sports walkways, bicycle paths, and banking services.



This collaborative effort reflects the municipality's commitment to incorporating public opinion into its urban development plans, ensuring that the services provided meet the residents' expectations and contribute to the overall improvement of the city environment.



© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).