Abu Dhabi Ports Company is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) package for its Al Haffar Souk (Phase 1) in Abu Dhabi by the second quarter of 2024, according to a source. The project site is located approximately 60 km east of Abu Dhabi City, on the south side of the Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Highway.

The bid evaluation is currently on going and the EPC contract is expected to be awarded in May 2024.

“The tender for the EPC package was issued on 17 November 2023 and the bid submission was scheduled on 3 January 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope of work involves the construction of a multi-trade market with amenities planned within Dhaharat Al Teeb district over an approximate area of 1,400,000 square metres.

The scope is divided into two facilities: Facility 1 (Plot 1) includes carpet shops, furniture shops, food retail, offices, while Facility 2 (Plot 2) includes plant shops and food retail.

The scope also includes design and construction of the access roads, internal road work, plot paving work activities, pedestrian crossings, truck and Car parking spaces, external storm water infrastructure works, external wastewater work, potable water works, external firewater/firefighting network, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of a 11/0.4kV substations and associated medium voltage network to connection to the existing primary substations.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $50 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

