NEOM — NEOM has launched the China leg of its global ‘Discover NEOM’ tour in Beijing and Shanghai, aimed at presenting investment and collaboration opportunities within its futuristic development projects.



The events, held in partnership with the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) in Beijing and Shanghai, drew over 500 senior leaders from the business and construction sectors.



The showcases included presentations by NEOM’s leadership, highlighting the substantial progress and future plans of projects like THE LINE, Oxagon, Trojena, and Sindalah.



These presentations emphasized the significant opportunities for Chinese companies to contribute to and invest in NEOM's ambitious urban and economic developments.



Additionally, a construction-focused forum informed attendees about ongoing construction activities and future opportunities for Chinese contractors within NEOM.



This initiative is part of a broader strategy to enhance international collaborations and attract foreign investment, particularly from China, which plays a crucial role in NEOM's development strategy.



The NEOM team has engaged with major Chinese businesses and invested in Chinese startups, enhancing the project's technological and industrial scope.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).