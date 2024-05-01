Bahrain’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning expected to award the tender for consultancy services for contract management and site supervision for its Social Apartment Units in East Hidd Village by the third quarter of 2024, according to a source.

“The tender for the contract management and site supervision consultancy contract was released on 21 March 2024 and the bid submission is scheduled on 8 May 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by end of July 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The scope of work involves the construction of 284 social apartment units in East Hidd Village A2, C1 & C2, Plots 05, 06, 11 &14.

The project is slated for completion by the second quarter of 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $60 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

