Iraq's Baghdad Municipality is planning to build a tramway connecting Bismayah, a large-scale housing development in Diyala, with Bab Al-Sharqi in Central Baghdad, a local newspaper reported on Thursday.

This project, which will be offered on an investment basis, aims to alleviate traffic congestion and complement other initiatives like opening previously closed streets and expanding existing roads, the official Alsabah daily reported, quoting Mohammed Al-Rubaie.

Bismayah, upon completion, will be Iraq's largest housing project, boasting 100,000 houses and accommodating nearly 600,000 people.

Al-Rubaie didn’t elaborate on the tramway but said the Municipality plans to open up more investment opportunities in the Iraqi capital beyond malls and residential complexes.

He said the city also awaits the passing of a new Capital Law, which would streamline governance and enable its transition into a Greater Baghdad. The new law aims to eliminate overlapping authorities between the Baghdad Municipality, the Baghdad Governorate, and the provincial council, paving the way for more efficient development initiatives.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.