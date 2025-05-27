Arab Finance: Talaat Moustafa Group Holding has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop a new large-scale mixed-use project on a 14 million sqm plot in southwest Baghdad, as part of its regional expansion strategy focused on replicating its integrated city model in Middle Eastern markets, as per a disclosure.

The project, which follows the TMG’s April 28th disclosure regarding negotiations with local Iraqi authorities, is expected to include approximately 46,000 mixed-use units.

It will mirror TMG’s established community development approach implemented in Egypt and Saudi Arabia, with a focus on high-quality housing, smart infrastructure, and sustainability.

With this MoU, TMG Holding’s regional land bank rises to 29 million sqm, spanning Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and Oman.