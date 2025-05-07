Iraq has signed two financing agreements with France’s Agence Française de Développement (AFD) worth €130 million ($147.81 million) to build wastewater treatment infrastructure.

The agreements will fund two key sanitation infrastructure projects to improve public health and service delivery in underserved areas, the state-owned Iraq News Agency reported.

The first agreement involves a €30 million supplementary loan for the Khalidiya sewer project in Anbar Province, bringing the total financing to €110 million.

The second agreement allocates €100 million for the Hamza sewer project in Diwaniya Province, the statement said.

In January 2023, Reuters reported that France and Iraq signed strategic agreements to boost economic cooperation.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

