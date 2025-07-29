ABU DHABI: Modon Holding has reported exceptional results for the first half of 2025, with net profit rising 4.2 times year-on-year to AED2.1 billion, compared to AED502 million in H1 2024.

The strong performance was driven by solid results across the Group’s four core business segments, the successful integration of recent acquisitions, and the efficient execution of strategic investments.

Modon’s growth was led by its real estate segment, alongside stronger recurring revenues supported by operational improvements in asset management and hospitality, as well as exceptional performance in events, catering, and tourism.

The Group has maintained positive momentum into the second half of the year. In July, the full sell-out of residential plots in the Wadeem project generated AED5.5 billion in sales, pushing H1 2025 sales beyond the total achieved in all of 2024.

Modon recorded AED6.5 billion in revenue for the first half of 2025—tripling year-on-year—driven by robust revenue recognition from development projects. This growth was fuelled by record real estate sales from new launches and existing inventory, rising recurring income, and the positive impact of recent acquisitions.

Group EBITDA increased to AED2.9 billion, representing 4.0x growth year-on-year (excluding non-recurring items), outpacing revenue growth.

The Group’s revenue backlog reached AED33 billion across all business segments, while real estate sales amounted to AED10 billion. All units launched in two key development projects were sold out in a single day, underscoring strong market demand.

Modon continued to expand its global footprint through strategic investments in the United Kingdom and North America, extending its operational presence to 13 countries.