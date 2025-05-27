Egypt - Manal Awad, Egypt’s Minister of Local Development, met with a World Bank delegation to assess progress in the Upper Egypt Local Development Programme and explore ways to strengthen the region’s business environment and private sector engagement.

The delegation included Elin Olafsen, Senior Private Sector Specialist, and Zeeshan Karim, Senior Urban Specialist, along with other World Bank representatives. Also in attendance were Hisham El-Helbawy, the Minister’s Assistant for National Projects and Director of the Upper Egypt Programme, and members of the programme’s coordination office.

Awad highlighted the longstanding partnership with the World Bank since the programme’s launch in 2018, expressing gratitude for the Bank’s continued support, which has led to substantial achievements across key governorates. She described the initiative as a flagship model of development cooperation between Egypt and the World Bank.

To date, the programme has implemented more than 6,000 projects with total investments exceeding EGP 32bn, directly improving infrastructure and public services for approximately 8.2 million citizens in Sohag, Qena, Minya, and Assiut. Key focus areas include roads, sanitation, and electricity, with 40% of investments directed toward economic development and institutional capacity-building at the local and technological levels. Awad noted that the programme provides a scalable model for development across other governorates.

The initiative has also advanced Egypt’s decentralisation agenda and significantly increased private sector participation, benefiting over 72,000 companies. Surveys show that around 85% of business owners reported satisfaction with the programme’s support—an encouraging sign for the government’s wider 2024–2027 national reform plan.

El-Helbawy provided updates on the World Bank delegation’s recent field activities, including site visits in the four governorates, consultations with governors, and meetings with ministry officials. Discussions focused on enhancing infrastructure in industrial zones and supporting economic clusters in Qena and Sohag.

He also pointed to tangible improvements in industrial zone management, service delivery, private sector engagement, and local revenue generation.

Elin Olafsen praised the programme’s role in boosting regional competitiveness, highlighting her visits to the medicinal and aromatic plants cluster in Qena and the industrial zone in Qeft. She commended the strong coordination between the Ministry of Local Development and the Industrial Development Authority in fostering growth in Upper Egypt’s industrial sector.

Olafsen reaffirmed the World Bank’s commitment to supporting Egypt’s efforts to enhance the business climate, digitise local services, and replicate successful models—particularly the economic cluster approach—in other governorates.

The Bank’s representatives expressed strong support for the cluster-based strategy, noting that 12 economic clusters have already been implemented, with most nearing completion. Full rollout is anticipated by October 2025.

Zeeshan Karim described the Upper Egypt programme as one of the World Bank’s most impactful initiatives in Egypt. She highlighted its achievements in local governance, job creation, and economic development, and reiterated the Bank’s dedication to supporting Egypt’s broader goals of decentralisation and sustainable urban and economic growth.

