AMMAN — Jordan on Tuesday hosted a joint Jordanian-Syrian-American meeting to discuss the situation in Syria and ways to support the war-torn country’s reconstruction efforts.

A Foreign Ministry statement said that the trilateral meeting discussed ways to support Syria on foundations that safeguard its security, stability, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and non-interference in its internal affairs, while meeting the aspirations of the Syrian people and protecting their rights.

The meeting, attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Al Shibani and US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Thomas Barrack, along with representatives of relevant institutions from the three countries, followed up on talks hosted in Amman on July 19 to consolidate the ceasefire in Syria’s southern Sweida Governorate and address the crisis there.

Participants affirmed that Sweida, with all its local communities, is an integral part of Syria, with its people’s rights safeguarded in building a new Syria that ensures security and representation for all citizens, the statement said.

Dozens of people were reportedly killed in a week of armed clashes that began on July 13 between local Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes in the Druze-majority Sweida province.

Jordan and the US welcomed steps taken by the Syrian government, including launching full investigations and holding perpetrators of crimes and violations in Sweida accountable, cooperating with relevant UN bodies in the investigation process, increasing humanitarian aid delivery to all areas of the governorate in coordination with UN agencies, restoring disrupted public services, beginning rehabilitation of affected areas, supporting the return of displaced persons, and initiating community reconciliation to promote civil peace.

The two countries also welcomed international contributions to these efforts and reaffirmed their support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and stability, the statement said.

Safadi and Barrack reiterated Jordan and the US solidarity with Syria, calling on the international community to support the country’s reconstruction on the basis of security, stability, and inclusivity.

The three sides agreed to hold another meeting in the coming weeks to continue discussions and to respond to the Syrian government’s request to form a tripartite working group, comprising Syria, Jordan, and the US, aimed at supporting the Syrian government’s efforts to maintain the ceasefire in Sweida and resolve the crisis there.

