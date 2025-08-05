Arab Finance: PRE Group has launched ZAG, a modern commercial and administrative hub for the Ivoire East project in New Cairo, according to a press release.

The development scheme spans more than 108,000 square meters of land, with a built-up area of 122,249 square meters and investments valued at EGP 9 billion.

It is part of PRE Group's strategy to develop integrated communities that meet residents' needs and promote a modern lifestyle

The company is launching ZIG in West Cairo and ZAG in East Cairo, boosting its expansion plan to improve urban connectivity and provide a fully integrated living experience.

The ZAG project comprises 15 carefully designed mixed-use buildings and offers modern administrative offices ranging from 90 to 250 square meters, featuring open spaces with impressive views.

Walid Zaki, CEO of PRE Group, highlighted that the project marks a strategic step in the company's vision to redefine integrated communities.

Zaki added: "Our core philosophy is to develop living and investment environments that offer a modern lifestyle concept through the products and projects we deliver, meeting our clients' aspirations and needs. ZAG, as a modern hub within the integrated Ivoire East project, embodies and strengthens this vision."

Spanning more than 438,000 square meters, the Ivoire East project has over 980 diverse residential units, including standalone villas, townhouses, apartments, and duplexes.

It is worth noting that PRE Group has successfully delivered over 19,000 residential units, currently home to around 80,000 people. The company achieved strong contracted sales valued at EGP 43.2 billion in 2024.

As for its expansion plans in 2025, PRE Group aims to scale its business into major projects covering over 5 million square meters, targeting contracted sales of EGP 70 billion.

The group’s project portfolio includes residential, commercial, administrative, and coastal communities such as Telal Al Alamian, Telal Sokhna, Stone Park, IVOIRE EAST, IVOIRE WEST, The Brooks, Gabal El Sokhna, The Big Business District, and Point 90 Mall.

