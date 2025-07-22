Arab Finance: Tetra Pak Egypt Area, a global leader in food processing and packaging solutions, has launched its first greenfield project in Libya, a key market within Egypt Area, in cooperation with Zulfa, a subsidiary of Alushibe Group, as per an emailed press release.

This comes as part of Tetra Pak Egypt Area's strategy to expand its presence in new, high-potential markets, with investment worth €14 million to introduce advanced packaging and processing solutions to the Libyan market for the first time.

As finalized by agreement in late 2024, the 140,000-square-meter facility in Benghazi is set to become one of the region's most advanced industrial sites.

Operations are scheduled to commence by early 2026, with product rollouts in the milk and juice categories planned for the same period.

The first phase of the facility will see fully integrated processing and packaging units operating within an L3 framework, housing mixing systems, UHT and pasteurization treatments, and three production and filling lines.

Wael Khoury, Managing Director of Tetra Pak Egypt Area, stated: “Launching our first greenfield project in Libya is a major step forward in Tetra Pak Egypt Area’s strategy to unlock high-growth markets. Libya holds significant potential, and this investment reflects our commitment to contributing to economic and industrial development.”

“Partnering with Zulfa is pivotal to our approach. Together, we’re combining Tetra Pak’s global expertise with Zulfa’s deep local knowledge and strong market presence. This collaboration is built on a shared vision to drive innovation and sustainable progress in Libya’s food industry,” Khoury added.

For his part, Walid Shehata, Sales Director at Tetra Pak Egypt Area, said: “This project builds on the solid foundation of our market share in Libya and positions us to capture emerging opportunities as the market evolves.”

Hisham Rizk, Sales Director & Business Development Director at Tetra Pak Egypt Area, commented: “Collaborating with Zulfa empowers us to deliver tailored solutions that meet Libya’s unique needs and unlock new avenues for growth.”