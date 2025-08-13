UAE - Nisus Finance Investment Consultancy (NiFCO Dubai) has sealed a strategic partnership with UAE group BNW Developments to acquire a premium residential building in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC), featuring 143 residential apartments as well as three retail units.

A fully owned subsidiary of Nisus Finance Services, NiFCO Dubai has launched a key property fund, Nisus High Yield Growth Fund Closed-Ended IC, which is registered by Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The fund is incorporated under the laws of the DIFC, and an incorporated cell of Gateway ICC Limited with the Gateway Investment Management Services (DIFC) Limited as the Fund Manager.

The Fund through a DIFC special purpose vehicle – NiFCO Holding 02 Ltd – has acquired a premium residential building in District 18 of Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

Spanning over a 120,000 sq ft area, the key development comprising 143 residential apartments and three retail units. This building, called Esplora, is spread over G+3P+16 floors and has well-appointed 48 studios, 63 one-bedroom apartments and 32 two-bedroom apartments as well as three retail units.

As part of the partnership, BNW Developments and NiFCO Holding 02 Ltd have incorporated a new entity called BNW NiFCO Buying and Selling Real Estate that will handle the development, marketing and sale of the residential tower at JVC, recently acquired by NiFCO Dubai.

As per the agreement, the asset will now be professionally marketed and sold by BNW Developments, bringing together regulated capital discipline and on-ground market expertise.

This partnership marks a new consumer-first collaboration model in the UAE’s real estate landscape - focused on governance-backed, move-in-ready homes that offer immediate value and quality lifestyle to middle-income families.

As Dubai’s real estate market matures further, this partnership aims to move beyond the off-plan status quo, focusing on ready-to-use, well-maintained homes tailored for the mid-income segment.

With additional assets in the pipeline, this model is set to scale and support a broader $1 billion real estate vision.

"This new partnership creates an important roadmap to accelerate growth in the real estate sector — by infusing capital into the industry, easing pressure on developers to focus on development and delivery," said Amit Goenka, the Chairman and Managing Director of Nisus Finance Group (NiFCO).

Nisus Finance is currently evaluating $200 million worth of additional assets for acquisition and resale in the market.

The firm is also investing additional capital to enhance the built environment, upgrading common areas with modern aesthetics and improved amenities - comparable to the latest off-plan assets.

"It also enables sales and marketing leaders such as BNW Developments to move ready inventory swiftly to buyers and investors. In turn, this will boost the pace of activity and support broader economic growth," he noted.

The partnership combines NiFCO Dubai’s expertise in deploying capital to spearhead project development and sale with BNW Developments’ proven expertise in project management, development, marketing and sales – creating a combined strength that is able to deliver higher and faster yields that will lead the property development and management in the UAE.

On its part, BNW said it is not just going to acquire the building and white label it, but will embed its essence into this project and future projects elevating the overall living experience.

"We are pleased to partner with Nisus Finance, which is supporting the real estate sector with fresh capital to ensure growth. Our expertise in marketing and sales will drive strong uptake of these projects," stated Ankur Aggarwal, the Founder and Chairman of BNW Developments.

"In many ways, this redefines how the industry operates. We help fuel growth by deploying private capital, supporting key stakeholders - developers, contractors, brokers, buyers, and investors. As a finance company, we're deploying international capital into the UAE real estate sector to help it scale faster," he added.

Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and Co-Founder of BNW Developments, said the company has developed innovative ideas in development partnership, finance and investment into UAE’s real estate market that are changing the overall real estate financing business and accelerating the pace of developments."

"We are very excited about our partnership with NiFCO Dubai which is bringing liquidity in the market to fuel the growth in real estate. The synergy between BNW Developments and NiFCO Dubai will help attract greater international capital into real estate in the years to come," he added.

