Iraq intends to award a contract to a UAE company to build the infrastructure of a new civilian airport within post-war plans to rehabilitate the OPEC member’s logistics sector.

The airport is located in the South-Central Al-Diwaniyah governorate and the project is expected to be awarded in 2025, its Governor Abbas Al-Zamili said.

He told the official Iraqi Al-Sabah newspaper on Tuesday that the project would be awarded to the unnamed UAE company on an investment basis.

“I have recently received representatives of the UAE company and we discussed procedures to construct this airport,” Zamili said.

“We have allocated land for this project, which will be awarded this year…this project will be a big asset for the governorate’s economy,” he added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.