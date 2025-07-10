Arab Finance: Burullus Gas Company has brought a second well, Sparrow West-1, into production at a rate of 40 million cubic feet of natural gas per day, according to a statement issued by Egypt’s Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources.

The well is part of Phase 11 of the West Nile Delta Deep Offshore Development Project (WDDM), operated by Rashid Petroleum Company in partnership with Shell and Petronas.

It follows the successful launch of the first well in this phase, Sienna DE, as part of a broader development plan aimed at adding up to 130 million cubic feet per day to Burullus’s output.

Initial testing of Sparrow West-1 confirmed it met technical expectations, and the well is expected to improve the efficiency of the surrounding production network.

With both Sienna DE and Sparrow West-1 now online, Burullus has added a total of 80 million cubic feet per day in under three weeks.

Drilling and completion work are underway on a third well, which is scheduled to enter production in September.

The move comes as part of efforts to bolster the national gas supply during the summer peak, reduce import dependence, and diversify sources feeding into Egypt’s natural gas grid.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to supporting production companies, stimulating investment in the natural gas sector, and strengthening international partnerships to maximize local resource utilization and attract further investment into the industry.