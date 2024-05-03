Iraq's Ministry of Planning has urged quicker action to resume work on 15 hospital projects across five governorates that have been delayed.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Planning, Mohammed Ali Tamim, chaired a meeting to address the stalled projects. The discussions focused on the progress made by relevant authorities, findings from ministry monitoring teams, and the status of the construction companies involved.

He said Tamim emphasised that these hospitals are a top priority for the government and has the full attention and follow-up of the Prime Minister's office.

The delayed hospital projects are:

Anbar Governorate: Hit, Al-Qaim and Hadithah

Nineveh Governorate: Martyr Mohammed Baqir Al-Hakim Hospital, Blood Diseases Hospital, and Tal Afar Hospital

Saladin Governorate: Al-Nahrain Hospital, Karbala Hospital, and Samarra Hospital

Al-Diwaniyah Governorate: Al-Muthanna Teaching Hospital

Baghdad Governorate: Al-Nu'man, Al-Shaab, Al-Hurriyah, and Al-Jawadain Hospitals

(Reporting by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.