Iraq has completed the construction of 500 new schools across the country with an additional 500 schools on track for completion by the end of the year under a multi-phase initiative to improve the OPEC member’s educational infrastructure.

Ministry spokesperson Kareem Al-Sayed told the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that the schools are being built under the Iraqi-Chinese oil for infrastructure agreement, the Education Ministry’s Project No. 1, and provincial development initiatives.

He said with the completion of 1,000 schools, the number of required school buildings would be reduced to 7,000 by the end of the year.

In January 2024, Zawya Projects had reported that Iraq needs to construct nearly 8,000 new schools to accommodate a rapid increase in children eligible for school.

Al-Sayed also mentioned that 2,000 existing schools are currently undergoing renovations supported by the Prime Minister's Office. This campaign includes upgrades to essential facilities such as desks and blackboards.

He said these projects aim to fill the massive gap between supply and demand that arose from the slow pace of school construction after 2003 and no new schools being built from 2011 to 2023 despite the rising demand.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

