Iraq needs to construct nearly 8,000 new schools to accommodate a rapid increase in children eligible for school, according to a government report.

Nearly 1,000 schools under construction by Chinese companies under an oil-for-projects agreement signed by the two countries in 2019 are only part of the massive number of education facilities needed by the Arab country, the Cabinet Secretariat said in its report published by Aliqtisad News agency on Thursday.

