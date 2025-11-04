Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani has met with Hisham Talaat Moustafa, the head of Egyptian property developer Talaat Moustafa Group Holding (TMG), to discuss the Al-Rafal economic city project.

The meeting, which was also attended by the head of Iraq’s National Investment Commission and the Saudi ambassador to Iraq, covered the challenges facing the project’s implementation and ways to address them.

In May, Iraq’s investment authority and TMG signed a memorandum of understanding to develop the new city.

During the meeting, Al-Sudani stressed the importance of fruitful economic cooperation and partnerships with brotherly Arab countries and of strengthening investment bridges to achieve development.

