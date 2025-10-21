China’s Shandong construction company has started working on a project to build around 11,000 houses in Al-Sadr city near the capital Baghdad.

Works include houses, power utilities, roads, services and other infrastructure facilities needed for the city, which is one of several residential projects launched by Iraq after the war to tackle a housing supply crisis.

“The Chinese company has just launched work to build 11,000 units and the infrastructure for Al-Sadr city,” said Udai Al-Gandeel, a spokesman for Baghdad municipality.

In early 2025, Iraqi officials said Shandong had been awarded the Al-Sadr project, which includes the construction of nearly 11,000 houses in the first phase.

Around 49,000 more houses are planned in Phase 2 of the project, one of a number of major residential projects awarded by Iraq over the past two years.

(Writing by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.