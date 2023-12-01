Chinese companies have almost completed the construction of 120 schools in Iraq as part of an agreement to build 1,000 schools under their oil-for-project deal signed four years ago.

In a statement published on Friday, the Iraqi cabinet secretariat said 30 schools have been finished and that 90 units would be ready before the end of 2023.

The statement said the projects are part of an agreement signed with Chinese companies to construct 1,000 schools in various parts of Iraq.

Iraq, OPEC’s second largest oil producer, signed an accord with Beijing in 2019 to supply Chinese firms with crude in exchange for undertaking projects in Iraq.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

