Saudi Arabia - Cement sales in Saudi Arabia increased by 8.4% year on year (y-o-y) and 16.5% month-on-month (m-o-m) in July, with the total volume reaching 4.72 mt, according to an Al Rajhi Capital research report.

Among the companies the report covered, Yamama Cement recorded the highest y-o-y growth of 69%, followed by ACC 12%. Yamama continues to gain market share, reaching 14.4% year-to-date (YTD), the report said.

Geographically, the Central region registered the highest y-o-y sales growth of 20.3%, followed by Western region 13.1%. The Eastern, Southern, and Northern regions reported declines of 5.2%, 5.1% and 1.1% y-o-y, respectively.

Clinker inventory: Clinker inventory decreased by 0.7% m-o-m to 44.6 mt as of July 2025.

Riyadh Cement holds the lowest inventory levels (3 months of LTM average sales vs. industry average of 11 months), followed by Qassim Cement (5 months), Saudi Cement (6 months) and Yamama Cement (8 months).

Yanbu Cement and Southern Cement had the highest inventory levels of 15 and 21 months, respectively, the report added.

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

RIYADH