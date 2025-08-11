UAE-based Azizi Developments has announced that its flagship master-planned community, Azizi Riviera in MBR City, has entered its final stage of delivery.

A total of 53 out of the 75 buildings have been handed over, comprising the first three phases as well as five buildings in Phase 4. The remaining 22 buildings are well on track for their respective completions scheduled up until Q2 2026.

Part of Azizi's premium portfolio, Riviera is a stylish lifestyle destination comprising 75 mid- and high-rise buildings with approximately 16,000 residences.

Most recently, the handovers of Riviera 67 and Riviera 65 began on July 1 and July 21 respectively, following the successful delivery of Riviera 61 on June 9 and Riviera 63 on March 24 prior to that, said a statement from Azizi.

Unveiling its delivery plan, the Emirati developer said next in line is Azure, slated for August, followed by Riviera 52 in September, with the rest of Phase 4 progressing steadily.

In addition to Riviera, Azizi is gearing up for the completion of Azizi Vista in Dubai Studio City this August, followed by Beach Oasis I in October, it added.

Group CEO Farhad Azizi said: "The handover drive at Riviera marks yet another significant milestone in our journey to redefine urban living in Dubai. With the majority of this exceptional community already delivered, we remain steadfast in our commitment to executing the final phase with the same exacting precision, uncompromising quality, and sustained momentum that define our standards."

"Riviera exemplifies our vision of developing well-connected, lifestyle-enhancing communities that contribute to Dubai’s growth and global appeal," he added.

