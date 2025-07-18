Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is expected to award the design and lead consultancy contract for the Al Hidaya Schools for Special Needs project in the third quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects

The tender was initially issued on 2 December 2024, with bid submission due on 26 January 2025, later postponed to 2 February 2025.

The source didn’t disclose the month of award but said the project completion date has been pushed to the fourth quarter of 2028 from the second quarter of 2027.

He added that the total project cost, according to his estimates, is $100 million.

The project involves the construction of four purpose-built schools across key locations in Qatar, dedicated to students with special needs:

• Al-Wakrah/Al-Wukair: Girls’ school over 25,013 square metres (sqm)

• Bani Hajer/Al-Rayyan: Girls’ school over 23,531 sqm plus 4,362 sqm of parking

• Muaither/Al-Rayyan: Boys’ school over 25,284 sqm

• Al-Hilal/Al-Nuaimah: Girls’ school over 13,773 sqm

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

