Parsons Corporation said on Thursday it had secured two new contracts worth $25 million to provide design engineering services for a Middle Eastern transportation client.

The U.S.-based engineering and construction firm has won more than $90 million in contracts from the same customer over the past nine months taking the total value of the contracts to $115 million, according to the company's press statement.

Under the new contracts, Parsons will handle design engineering and construction supervision for transportation infrastructure improvements. The projects include mobility solutions, roadway capacity upgrades, and public transit initiatives aimed at easing urban congestion. The company will also conduct a strategic study on a new traffic corridor to optimise expressway flow, with minimal disruption to existing traffic networks.

While the statement didn’t disclose the client's identity, it said these wins are part of a broader strategic focus on the Gulf member states including Bahrain, Qatar, Abu Dhabi, Saudi Vision 2030, Oman Vision 2040, and Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan.

‘‘As demand rises for sustainable modes of transportation, Parsons is committed to working with its clients to imagine the future of transportation with safe, secure, connected and sustainable solutions,” added Pierre Santoni, President of Infrastructure EMEA at Parsons."

