Seville - Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri during her meeting on Monday in Seville with President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), Odile Renaud-Basso, expressed her desire to expand and diversify cooperation between Tunisia and the EBRD to include such promising sectors as renewable energy and transport, particularly in railways and water.

Zenzri emphasised Tunisia’s commitment to benefiting from the bank’s technical expertise to support public institutions and enterprises and boost partnership, especially by providing financing for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

For her part, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso reiterated the bank’s commitment to continue supporting Tunisia in its reform efforts and in implementing priority projects.

She also praised the climate of trust and the quality and pace of cooperation between the two parties.

