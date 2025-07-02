AMMAN — Minister of Transport Wissam Tahtamouni on Tuesday inaugurated the Amman–Irbid and Amman–Jerash bus routes, as part of the transportation project between the capital and other governorates.

The project, funded by government support totalling JD4.5 million, aims to enhance the integration and reliability across the Kingdom, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The project includes the operation of 39 buses on the Amman–Irbid route and 15 buses on the Amman–Jerash line.

An additional nine buses are expected to join the Jerash route soon, bringing the total fleet serving the two routes to 63 modern buses.

These vehicles are equipped with “advanced” technologies designed to ensure passenger comfort and safety, including vehicle tracking systems, electronic fare collection, onboard surveillance cameras, and real-time passenger information systems.

Tahtamouni said that this initiative is part of a broader national plan to modernise public transportation between the capital and the governorates.

She described the project as a “genuine” step towards establishing a smart and efficient public transport network that improves service delivery and facilitates citizens’ mobility, all while maintaining technical, administrative and regulatory standards.

The minister also noted that the pilot operations have shown promising results, with both routes currently serving around 3,000 passengers per day on weekdays.

This number is expected to rise progressively to 7,000 daily passengers as service frequency and operational efficiency improve to meet growing demand for intercity transport.

Tahtamouni announced that the trial operation of the Amman–Karak route also commenced on Tuesday, while the Amman–Salt line will begin its pilot phase later this month.

Both are scheduled for official launch at the beginning of August, as part of the project's rollout.

Tahtamouni reiterated the ministry’s commitment to completing all phases of the project on schedule, in alignment with the transport needs of citizens nationwide.

The project is being implemented by the Comprehensive Multiple Transportation Company, the official operator, under the direct supervision of the Ministry of Transport and the Land Transport Regulatory Commission.

