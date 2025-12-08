Danish shipping group Maersk, which controls more than 30 percent of cargo at the Mombasa Port, has introduced an operational cost imports (OCI) fee for cargo destined for the port, sparking concerns among traders who project higher business costs.

Kenya’s largest shipping line, which handles approximately 300,000 containers annually at the Mombasa port, this week announced it will introduce the OCI fee effective December 1 to cover additional expenses related to container inspections.

The fee will be billed alongside freight charges and follows similar OCI charges introduced for other regions, such as the Central African Republic.“As part of Maersk’s ongoing commitment to maintain high service standards and reliability across our global network, we wish to inform you of the introduction of an OCI fee for shipments destined for Kenya, effective 1st December 2025 until further notice,” the shipping firm said in an advisory to clients.

Maersk will charge $18 (Ksh2,328) for a 20-foot container and $33 (Ksh4,269) for a 40-foot one, while reefers will be charged $33 (Ksh4,269) and $43 (Ksh5,562) for 20- and 40-foot containers, respectively.

Kenya Plant Health Inspectorate Service (Kephis)began inspecting all cargo containers, both loaded and empty, in July. The move was met with uproar as traders in crop products reported massive disruptions to their businesses, with some consignments being left behind at the Mombasa Port by impatient shipping lines.

To facilitate the inspection, shipping lines and agents were required to pay Ksh500 and Ksh2,000, respectively.

Traders said that they are now worried Kenya will become one of the most expensive routes to import and export goods following the introduction of the new fees. Shippers Council of Eastern Africa CEO Agayo Ogambi said the fee will affect bulk importers due to increased cost.“Traders have to increase operating fees, which will be passed on to consumers to recover the new charges imposed by Kephis. Our members have expressed deep concern regarding the potential implications of this cost on the competitiveness of Kenyan imports, the overall cost of doing business, and the stability of supply chain operations,” he said.

