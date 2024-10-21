Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has issued a tender for the design and construction of three schools in the Mebaireek, Mesaimeer, and Fareej Al Sudan areas of Doha.

The project also includes the upgrade of car and bus parking facilities at existing schools in Al Wakrah.

The tender was issued on 1 October 2024, with a bid submission deadline of 5 November 2024.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in March 2025, with project completion slated for August 2027,” a source aware of the tender details told Zawya Projects.

He estimated the project’s value at $70 million.

According to tender documents, the project will involve the construction of two standard-type schools—a preparatory school for boys in Mebaireek and a preparatory/secondary school for boys in Mesaimeer—as well as a limited-type school for boys in Fareej Al Sudan. The scope includes the demolition of existing structures at the Fareej Al Sudan site prior to the new school’s construction.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

