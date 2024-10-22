Dubai Holding Asset Management (DHAM) has announced the renaming and rebranding of its residential leasing portfolio to ‘Dubai Residential’ unifiying one of the city's largest residential leasing portfolios.

The Dubai Residential portfolio spans 40,000 homes, serving over 150,000 residents.

Malek Al Malek, Group CEO of Dubai Holding Asset Management said: “The strategic rebranding of our residential leasing portfolio marks a significant chapter in our group’s legacy as a creator of diversified, connected communities and captures the significant opportunities emerging in Dubai’s property market.”

Key milestones in the company's evolution include the integration of Meraas in 2020 and the inclusion of Nakheel and Meydan in 2024.

Major residential communities under Dubai Residential includes City Walk Residences, Bluewaters Residences, Remraam, Shorooq, Ghoroob, Badrah, Manazel Al Khor, Ghoroob Square, Meydan Residence 1, Layan, Bayti Villas, Nad Al Sheba Villas, Dubai Wharf, Meydan Heights, The Gardens, Garden View Villas, Garden View Apartments, Al Khail Gate and International City.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

