Egypt’s Al Marasem International plans to expand its real estate footprint in 2025 with new developments in Cairo backed by 8 billion Egyptian pounds ($158 million) in investments, the company said in a press statement.

The statement said Al Marasem is planning to develop 250 feddans in East Cairo and 300 feddans in West Cairo as part of its ongoing expansion strategy.

It said the company is also revisiting its financial strategy with the aim of settling outstanding obligations and exploring new funding models such as real estate investment trusts (REITs).

The company’s Fifth Square project in New Cairo remains its flagship residential development, with 75 percent occupancy and all residential units scheduled for handover by mid-2026.

“To date, we have delivered over 2,428 units, with the remaining 967 due in 2026,” the statement said.

Fifth Square includes 3,200 apartments, 171 villas, 581 serviced apartments, a 220,000-square metre mall, and an office complex.

Mar Ville in New Sheikh Zayed City (111 feddans) and Mar Bay in Ras El Hekma (640 feddans) are two new projects that will expand Al Marasem’s total land bank to nearly 1,000 feddans, the statement noted.

The company recorded EGP 39.5 billion ($779 million) in sales in 2024.

Founded in 1997, Al Marasem Group operates across construction and real estate development, supported by six subsidiaries including ICPM, Al Marasem Trading Company, Fifth Square Facility Management, Marota Hotels (in partnership with Rotana), Al Marasem Assets Management, and a specialist construction company. It currently employs 4,560 people.

The group’s subsidiaries will invest EGP 2 billion ($39 million) in 2025 across various initiatives, reinforcing its position in Egypt’s real estate and construction sectors, the press statement concluded.

(1 US Dollar = 50.73 Egyptian Pounds)

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Additional writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

