Bahrain’s Bilaj Al Jazayer Real Estate Development, which is developing its namesake waterfront development Southwest coast of Bahrain, has received proposals from five international design firms in response to a Request for Proposals (RFP) for the concept design of Block G within the master plan.

The firms and their respective financial proposals in are as follows:

* Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG), Spain: 9,275,928.420 Bahraini dinars ($24 million)

* Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, Dubai Branch: BHD 7,309,929.924 ($19 million)

* Foster and Partners: BHD 2,762,410.000 ($7.3 million)

* TEN DESIGN: BHD 1,817,389.915 ($4.8 million)

* Wimberly Allison Tong and Goo (UK): BHD 325,448.000 ($863,234)

Bilaj Al Jazayer spans over one million square metres, featuring a three-kilometre beachfront, residential apartments, hotels (the five-star Tivoli and four-star Avani), Bahrain Surf Park, retail, leisure and fitness facilities. The master plan was designed by Foster + Partners.

In September 2024, Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), awarded the contract for the first phase of infrastructure works at Bilaj Al Jazayer to Cebarco.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.