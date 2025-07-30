Bahrain - Tourism Minister Fatima Al Sairafi conducted an inspection visit to the site of the Bahrain Marina project, where she reviewed the progress of work across various components of the development, strategically located on the eastern waterfront in the heart of the capital, Manama.

The project comprises multiple elements, including a luxury residential building, restaurants, retail outlets, a yacht club, and a marina.

The minister emphasised that Bahrain Marina represents an important addition to the kingdom’s tourism infrastructure and contributes to diversifying entertainment and investment offerings.

This, she noted, supports the broader effort to develop the tourism sector and increase its contribution to the gross domestic product by providing integrated facilities that meet the expectations of citizens, residents, and visitors.

Ms Al Sairafi noted that the project, which has received the Golden Licence, serves as a model for investment in the tourism sector and is among Bahrain’s strategic developments.

She highlighted the government’s strong focus on projects that enhance the investment environment, attract new partnerships, and create promising opportunities for citizens, in addition to advancing economic development and bolstering Bahrain’s competitiveness and standing on the regional and global tourism map.

She added that Bahrain Marina is one of the primary projects aligned with marine-front activities, a key pillar of the Tourism Strategy (2022-2026). Given Bahrain’s attractive beaches and coastal character, these sites serve as a major draw for tourists, and developing them represents a direct investment in enhancing the visitor experience.

The minister also emphasised the importance of strengthening collaboration with partners in both the public and private sectors to ensure the sustainability and integration of tourism projects, contributing to the achievement of the key goals and performance indicators outlined in the strategy.

Bahrain Marina Development Company board chairman Reyadh Sater commended the strong support the project has received from various relevant entities.

He expressed pride in the progress made so far, noting that Bahrain Marina reflects an ambitious vision to enhance Bahrain’s investment and tourism environment by offering an integrated setting that harmonises quality of life with advanced design and facilities.

The company’s acting chief executive and head of project development Hisham Almoayyed underscored that Bahrain Marina represents a promising future for both residents and visitors, offering a modern lifestyle that combines comfort, innovation, and quality living.

He noted that its prime location along the waterfront in the heart of the capital positions it as an attractive and fully integrated tourism destination that reinforces Bahrain’s standing on the regional tourism map.

Bahrain Marina is one of the kingdom’s flagship development projects, spanning over 250,000sqm and featuring luxury residential units, a shopping complex, a yacht club, a world-class marina, hotel units, and green spaces, making it a fully integrated destination for living, investment, and leisure in the heart of Manama.

