Bahraini municipal authorities have announced that a total of 4,299 building permits were issued during the first half of 2025, up 31.5% when compared to last year.

The total licensed built-up area amounted to 1.743 million sqm for the first six months, reported The Gulf Daily News, our sister publication.

