Several local and international companies have submitted bids for the pre-qualification of contractors for the design and construction of enabling works to the Proposed Musandam Airport in the Wilayat Khasab in Musandam Governorate.

Around 20 companies, including some prominent names in Oman's infrastructure development, submitted their bids before the deadline to do so on July 28. The final design of the proposed airport has been completed. The tender was floated by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

As per earlier reports, Musandam Airport is expected to be ready in 2028, and the project assumes significance due to operational challenges facing the current Khasab Airport, especially the possibility of operating services for 24 hours.

The project will be divided into phases. The first stage will include a 45-metre-wide runway. A passenger building (to handle 250,000 passengers annually) will be constructed in addition to an air traffic control tower, runway (2,520 metres long and 45 metres wide), taxiways, a fire station, equipment repair shops, a marine rescue station, and parking lots for aircraft.

There will be a new road 7-km leading to the airport. In the second phase, the runway will be expanded to 3,300 metres, capable of Airbus 330s, 350s, and Boeing 787s and 777s, in addition to increasing the number of taxiways and parking lots for aircraft, an aircraft isolation yard, and the terminal building (if required).

It may be noted that CAA has plans for specialised companies for site selection studies, master plans, design, and supervision for the proposed development of Al Jabal Al Akhdhar, Masirah, and Suhar airports.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued tenders for site selection studies, master plans, design, and supervision for the development of an airport in Masirah.

