Manama, Bahrain,: Edamah, the real estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), has awarded the contract for the first phase of infrastructure works at Bilaj Al Jazayer to Cebarco and the award marks a significant step forward in Edamah’s ongoing development plans in strategic estate projects that drive economic growth in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This initial phase focuses on the creation of a modern beach boulevard at Bilaj Al Jazayer, designed to seamlessly connect with the Gulf of Bahrain highway. The scope of work includes the development of essential service networks—covering electricity, potable water, sewage, stormwater drainage, and telecommunications—along with roadworks and lighting.

The appointment reflects Edamah’s commitment to transforming Bilaj Al Jazayer into a premier tourist destination in Bahrain and the region. The infrastructure works slated for completion in one year will coincide with the opening of the development’s first two hotels: The five-star Tivoli and the four-star Avani.

Commenting on the development, His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairman of Edamah, said: "We are proud of the progress that Edamah has made in realizing its ambitious vision for Bilaj Al Jazayer. This phase is a crucial milestone in a series of developments that will significantly enhance Bahrain’s tourism infrastructure. The project is a prime example of how sectoral integration can contribute to sustainable economic growth.”

Dr. Khalid Abdul Rahim, Chairman and CEO of Khalid Abdul Rahim Group, Cebarco’s parent company, stated: "We are honored by the trust Edamah has placed in us to deliver this landmark project. We remain fully committed to upholding the highest standards of quality in its execution."

Mr. Chris Calvert, CEO of Edamah, added: "We are pleased with the manner in which Bilaj Al Jazayer development is progressing, considering the strategic importance of this project. Once completed, it will stand as a signature achievement for Bahrain and a vital addition to its tourism infrastructure.”

The Bilaj Al Jazayer project boasts a three-kilometer beachfront and spans over one million square meters. It is set to become an integrated destination offering top-tier entertainment, hospitality, and residential facilities, alongside various other high-end amenities.

About Edamah

Bahrain Real Estate Investment Company (Edamah) is the real-estate arm of Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company, the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Incorporated in 2006 to manage and expand an assorted portfolio of real-estate in Bahrain, Edamah has established itself as one of the Kingdom’s leading property developers. With an unwavering commitment to its founding principles of quality, efficiency and sustainability, and in line with the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance, Edamah strives to transform the Kingdom’s diverse and dynamic property sector. Edamah’s portfolio will also include projects in the leisure and entertainment and industrial sectors.