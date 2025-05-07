Dubai-based Kamdar Developments has appointed Luxedesign (LDV) as the general contractor for 105 Residences in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC).

The project is expected to be completed in early 2027, the developer said in a statement.

No financial details were disclosed.

Luxedesign has constructed more than 100 luxury residential projects to date.

The tower includes 105 units, divided into studio, one- and two-bed apartments, with facilities such as rooftop cinema, temperature-controlled swimming pool, gym, sports court and children’s play areas.

LDV is also working on Kamdar Developments’ luxury villa series in Meydan.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

