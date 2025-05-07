Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award a consultancy contract for project management and supervision of infrastructure works in several residential suburbs in the Ahmadi Governorate.

“The tender, issued on 15 January 2025, closed on 2 March, with the award expected in late June 2025,” a source aware of the details said.

He said the project is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027, adding that the project cost, by his own estimates, is $50 million.

The contract covers road construction, utility networks, and associated infrastructure across the NFU2, NFU12, NFU13, NFU14, NFU15, NFU16, and I3 residential zones.

The scope includes oversight of construction and completion of road works, infrastructure networks, substations and irrigation tank. and is part of Kuwait’s broader housing development programme.