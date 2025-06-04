SHARJAH - Kuwait Real Estate Company, in collaboration with its subsidiary IFA Hotels and Resorts, has signed a contract with Darwish Engineering, one of the UAE’s leading construction firms, to execute infrastructure works for the Al Tay Hills residential project in Sharjah, with a total value of AED198 million.

The contract was signed through Qaryat Al Nakheel Real Estate, the project’s executive arm and a subsidiary of Kuwait Real Estate.

The agreement covers the design and execution of core infrastructure, including sewage networks, a wastewater treatment plant, two water pumping stations, and networks for roads, stormwater drainage, electricity, telecommunications and water.

Khaled Esbaitah, Chairman of IFA Hotels and Resorts, said, "Our agreement with Darwish Engineering, a company with a strong track record in the construction sector, marks a significant milestone in our vision to develop integrated urban projects that elevate standards of quality and innovation in the real estate market."

He added, "We are confident that this collaboration will bring a qualitative leap in the development of Al Tay Hills' infrastructure, enhancing its investment appeal and establishing it as a modern urban destination. We see this partnership as a pivotal step towards achieving our vision of building smart and sustainable residential communities."

Bahaa Al-Nahwi, General Manager of Darwish Engineering, said the contract represents a strategic milestone that reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering integrated engineering solutions that raise the bar for urban development in Sharjah. He confirmed that Darwish Engineering will deploy its full technical expertise and resources to deliver the project within the approved timeline and in line with the highest engineering standards.

Al Tay Hills is one of the largest residential developments in Sharjah, spanning over 6 million square feet and comprising 1,100 residential units, including villas and townhouses. Strategically located on Emirates Road, it will feature the region’s longest green river, extending 2.5 kilometres. The first phase is scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2028.

Since its launch, the project has attracted strong interest from investors and buyers, underscoring its appeal as one of Sharjah’s most prominent residential destinations. The demand for luxury units combining contemporary design with prime location highlights its market strength and potential to meet the needs of those seeking to invest in a forward-looking, integrated residential community.