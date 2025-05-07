Bahrain's Works Minister Ebrahim bin Hassan Al Hawaj has announced plans to begin construction on a new flyover connecting Shaikh Isa bin Salman Bridge with Avenue 105 in Busaiteen.

The project is part of the ongoing development of the Muharraq Ring Road and the Fourth Bridge initiative, which aims to improve traffic flow in Muharraq Governorate, the minister said.

The project involves building a dual-lane flyover in each direction to channel traffic from Manama via Shaikh Isa bin Salman Bridge onto the Muharraq Ring Road along Avenue 105 in Busaiteen.

It will also facilitate traffic movement from the Ring Road towards Muharraq city, easing traffic between Manama and Muharraq following the opening of the Muharraq Ring Road in late 2024.

The flyover is expected to improve connectivity between the capital and Muharraq, as well as nearby areas such as Busaiteen, Al Sayah, and Diyar Al Muharraq, while reducing congestion at the Shaikh Isa bin Salman Bridge and Al Ghous Street junction.

The Ministry of Works has urged road users to cooperate with traffic diversions and guidance for public safety.

