SolitAir, the UAE’s only dedicated cargo airline operating express daily scheduled airport-to-airport services across the Global South, has announced the launch of its new scheduled services from Dubai World Central (DWC) to Bahrain International Airport (BAH).

Starting this month, the cargo airline will operate the route, connecting Bahrain with DWC.

The expansion marks another milestone in SolitAir’s mission to connect high-yield trade routes across the Global South, offering reliable and efficient logistics solutions for freight forwarders, integrator airlines and e-commerce platforms across the Middle East (including Iraq and Turkey), as well as Africa, the Indian Subcontinent and Central Asia.

To support this expansion, SolitAir has appointed International Agencies Co Ltd (Intercol) as its General Sales Agent (GSA) in Bahrain. The partner brings strong local expertise, customer-centric service teams and a proven track record in air freight operations.-TradeArabia News Service

