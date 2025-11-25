Syria’s civil aviation authority has signed a $4 billion concession agreement with a consortium led by Qatar’s UCC Holding to develop, build and operate Damascus International Airport, in what the developer says is the largest investment in the country’s history.

UCC Holding said in a statement that the consortium – comprising its subsidiary Urbacon Concessions Investment, Turkey’s Cengiz İnşaat and Kalyon İnşaat, and US-based Assets Investments – signed the final concession contracts with the General Authority of Civil Aviation, following a memorandum of understanding (MOU) inked in August 2025.

The long-term Build–Operate–Transfer (BOT) contract will see the consortium overhaul and expand the airport in multiple phases, with the aim of raising total capacity to 31 million passengers annually once all works are completed.

According to UCC, work has already begun on Terminal 2, the rehabilitation of the old airport hotel and upgrades to the main access road. Terminal 2 is scheduled to open before the upcoming Hajj season [around May 2026], while Terminal 1 will be redesigned and upgraded in parallel, with completion targeted by the end of 2026, lifting capacity to around 6 million passengers a year.

A subsequent phase will focus on airside and logistics infrastructure, including new aircraft stands, cargo centres and commercial and service facilities, alongside the development of Terminal 3. The new terminal will feature up to 32 gates and a duty-free zone with restaurants, cafés and international brands. Capacity is expected to rise to 16 million passengers after the first phase of Terminal 3, and to 31 million once the full programme is finished.

The master plan for the airport, designed by Zaha Hadid Architects, also includes a five-star hotel and a free zone, as well as expanded passenger and commercial services.

Spain-based HESCO Hammada Engineering Services is responsible for the detailed design and rehabilitation of Terminals 1 and 2 and the design of Terminal 3 and associated facilities.

Qatar-based H’Collective is handling the architectural and interior design of the new airport hotel.

Lebanon-based Dar Al-Handasah (Shair and Partners) is providing project management office (PMO) services, overseeing design review, site supervision and schedule verification

Lebanon-based DG Jones and Partners is providing contract management, cost control and quantity surveying services.

A joint venture of Elegancia Catering and Newrest Gulf, both based in Qatar, will design and operate the airport’s central kitchen and in-flight catering facilities.

The agreement also includes introduction of electronic gates to speed up passenger processing and a $250 million financing programme to support the purchase of new aircraft.

The redevelopment is expected to create more than 90,000 direct and indirect jobs over the construction and operational phases, spanning engineering, air operations, ground handling, logistics, trade and hospitality.

Earlier this month, Syria's Ministry of Energy had signed the final agreements for the construction of eight new power generation plants with a total capacity of 5,000 megawatts (MW) with an international consortium led by UCC Holding.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

