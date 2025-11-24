Saudi airport operator Matarat Holding has selected Mott MacDonald as its Airports Masterplan Framework consultant to advise on long-term airport development and investment planning in the Kingdom.

The UK engineering and consultancy firm will review and update existing masterplans for 25 airports operated by Matarat and its subsidiaries, covering two main hubs – Riyadh Airport and Jeddah Airport – as well as international, regional, domestic and remote airports across the Kingdom.

The scope of work covers a two-year period.

The scope includes preparing short-, medium- and long-term development plans, environmental studies and capital expenditure estimates for the next 25 years, a statement issued by Mott MacDonald said.

Sector specialists from the company will outline development strategies for Matarat’s airports by addressing future demand, facility capacity, land use, development alternatives, preferred plan selection and implementation strategies, including infrastructure upgrades.

The development of these airports is a vital part of Saudi National Aviation Strategy and Saudi Vision 2030, helping to drive economic development, tourism and regional connectivity, the statement noted.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

