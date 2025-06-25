Riyadh – Lumi Rental Company has launched its first bus rental branch in the North region, Tabuk, as part of its long-term strategy to reinforce the Kingdom’s mobility sector.

The 1,500 sqm first-of-its-kind branch marks a major milestone in Lumi’s expansive business-to-business (B2B) mobility services across the northern region, according to a press release.

Launched to serve the evolving transport needs in Saudi Arabia’s vibrant Northern region, the new business can hold premium buses operated by experienced and trained drivers.

Syed Azfar Shakeel, CEO of Lumi, said: “Lumi’s commitment to Saudi Vision 2030 through expanding our state-of-the-art land mobility sector is at the core of our business strategy. Our ability to leverage our operational excellence and optimize our innovative mobility solutions serves to further facilitate the Kingdom’s rapid progress.”

“With the opening of our first of its kind bus rental branch in the Tabuk region, we are once again expanding our services and offering, showcasing our agility and constant growth to serve the needs of the people,” he added.

Lumi has a fleet of more than 35,000 new and well-maintained vehicles spread across 41 locations in the Kingdom, through which it offers a convenient and seamless booking experience supported by efficient customer service built on technology, efficiency, and scale.

