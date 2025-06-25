Arab Finance: The board members of Asek Company for Mining (Ascom) agreed to make a purchase offer for 90% of Ostool Transport’s shares, in exchange for EGP 641 million, according to a bourse filing.

Ascom intends to buy 77.941 million shares in Ostool Transport, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, with a nominal value of EGP 8.224 per share.

Established in 1975, Ascom is involved in mining and production of calcium carbonate, sand, glass, gravel, gypsum, silica, kaolin, limestone, and other related minerals.