Kuwaiti-listed Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) said on Wednesday its branch in Dubai has been awarded a road contract in the UAE emirate.
CGCC said in a bourse disclosure statement that the project has a value of around 104.4 million UAE dirhams ($28.5 million) and it has been awarded by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA).
The project, which will be completed within 426 days, includes the construction of internal roads in Wadi Al-Amardi in the outskirts of Dubai city, the statement said.
“CGCC wishes to inform you that its branch in Dubai has received a letter from RTA for the awarding of the road contract in Wadi Al-Amardi,” it said.
(Reporting by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)
