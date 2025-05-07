Kuwaiti-listed Combined Group Contracting Company (CGCC) said on Wednesday its branch in Dubai has been awarded a road contract in the UAE emirate.

CGCC said in a bourse disclosure statement that the project has a value of around 104.4 million UAE dirhams ($28.5 million) and it has been awarded by Dubai’s Road and Transport Authority (RTA).

The project, which will be completed within 426 days, includes the construction of internal roads in Wadi Al-Amardi in the outskirts of Dubai city, the statement said.

“CGCC wishes to inform you that its branch in Dubai has received a letter from RTA for the awarding of the road contract in Wadi Al-Amardi,” it said.

(Reporting by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.