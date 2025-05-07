Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award a project management and supervision consultancy contract for the Sector BP2 Affordable Residential Cluster in Ahmadi Governorate in the third quarter of 2025, according to a source aware of the details.

The tender was issued on 22 January 2025 with submissions closing on 9 March.

“The contract is expected to be awarded in July 2025,” the source said, adding that the project is scheduled for completion by the first quarter of 2028.

The estimated cost of the project is $120 million, the source said.

The project comprises construction and completion of 1,162 residential units and public buildings, asphalt surface layer works, installation of low- and medium-pressure power cables, and road lighting across Sector BP2.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

