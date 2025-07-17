KUWAIT CITY - In a new regulatory move aimed at organizing the real estate market and improving the investment environment, Minister of Justice Counselor Nasser Al-Sumait announced that a draft decree has been submitted to the Fatwa and Legislation Department regarding controls on real estate ownership by foreigners through companies listed on the Boursa Kuwait and real estate funds.

Al-Sumait explained that the draft decree was prepared under the provisions of Decree-Law No. 7/2025, which regulates real estate ownership, and is now pending approval by the Council of Ministers.

The objective is to strike a delicate balance between attracting organized real estate investment and protecting the demographic structure as well as preventing the exploitation of residential properties for purely commercial or investment purposes. The decree takes into account the legal frameworks specific to citizens of the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and preserves the privileges granted to them regarding real estate ownership in Kuwait.

The decree includes the following articles:

Article 1: Companies listed on the stock exchange with non-Kuwaiti shareholders, as well as licensed real estate funds with non-Kuwaiti unit holders, may own real estate if their objectives include real estate dealings. The provisions of this paragraph do not affect the right of units supervised by the Central Bank of Kuwait or others to own real estate, per the law of the Central Bank of Kuwait or any other applicable legislation.

Article 2: Persons licensed by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) to practice the activity of investment portfolio managers may open and manage investment portfolios for non-Kuwaiti clients. These portfolios may include securities issued by companies listed on the stock exchange whose objectives include real estate dealings or units of real estate funds.

Article 3: Listed companies, real estate funds, and investment portfolios licensed by the relevant regulatory authorities in Kuwait are prohibited from engaging in any transactions involving real estate, plots, or land designated for private residential purposes, whether by sale, purchase, mortgage, transfer of rights, authorization to dispose of the property to a third party, or acceptance of such authorization on behalf of a third party, except for the exceptions granted to units supervised by the Central Bank of Kuwait or any other exceptions specified by law.

Article 4: Ownership of any real estate shares in kind may not be transferred to non- Kuwaitis in the event of the liquidation of a listed company or real estate fund, without prejudice to their right to receive an amount equivalent to their share of the liquidation proceeds, unless they have legal grounds permitting such ownership following the applicable laws.

Article 5: The provisions of this decree shall not affect the treatment of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) citizens as Kuwaitis, per the relevant regulations. Nor shall they affect any provisions regulating real estate ownership contained in other laws. Such cases shall remain subject to the provisions of the laws, regulations, and decisions governing them.

Article 6: Each minister, within their respective jurisdiction, shall implement this decree, which shall take effect from the date of its publication in the official gazette “Kuwait Al-Youm”.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

