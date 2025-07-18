Saudi Arabia - New Murabba, a key Saudi developer powered by the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund PIF, has signed an agreement with Korea-based Heerim Architects & Planners to explore innovative and distinctive architectural overlays that complement the development’s master plan, with special emphasis on anchor assets, linear parks, and smart city features.

New Murabba is a mixed-use real estate development under construction in northwestern Riyadh and easternmost Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

Headquartered in Seoul, Heerim is a globally recognised company for delivering large-scale urban developments, cultural complexes, and iconic architecture, with a proven track record across Asia, the Middle East, and other international markets.

New Murabba Company is delivering a 19-sq-km mixed-use urban destination featuring sustainable design, innovative infrastructure, and a future-ready lifestyle. At its heart is The Mukaab, a premium mixed-use landmark that integrates retail, cultural, tourism, hospitality, residential, commercial, and recreational components.

"New Murabba plays a vital role in advancing urban development strategies and turning Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 into reality by shaping Riyadh’s future urban landscape," remarked New Murabba CEO Michael Dyke after signing the MoU with Heerim Architects & Planners Chairman and CEO Young Kyoon Jeong at a key ceremony in Seoul.

"We are creating a destination that combines innovation, sustainability, and design excellence. Our partnership with Heerim reinforces our continued commitment to working with world-class architectural leaders to deliver a city that is iconic, immersive, and deeply human-centric," he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

